Court Revokes Bail Granted Former Niger Gov. Aliyu, Nasko

A Federal High Court in Momma, Niger State, on Thursday, issued bench warrants for the arrest of former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger State and his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko.

The Judge, Aminu Aliyu, also revoked the earlier bail granted Messrs Aliyu and Nasko by Justice Yellim Bogoro for failure to respect hearing notices served on them to appear in court.

Aliyu and Nasko were ordered to appear in court on Thursday for re-arraignment after their alleged N1.9bn fraud case was re-assigned to Justice Aliyu.

Their counsel did not show up.

Olajide Ayodele, Counsel to the former Governor, however, sent a letter praying for an adjournment.

The case was adjourned until May 27.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

