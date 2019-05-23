Breaking News

Court Revokes Bail Granted Former Niger Gov. Aliyu, Nasko

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A Federal High Court in Momma, Niger State, on Thursday, issued bench warrants for the arrest of former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger State and his former Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko.

The Judge, Aminu Aliyu, also revoked the earlier bail granted Messrs Aliyu and Nasko by Justice Yellim Bogoro for failure to respect hearing notices served on them to appear in court.

Aliyu and Nasko were ordered to appear in court on Thursday for re-arraignment after their alleged N1.9bn fraud case was re-assigned to Justice Aliyu.

Their counsel did not show up.

Olajide Ayodele, Counsel to the former Governor, however, sent a letter praying for an adjournment.

The case was adjourned until May 27.

Author: News Editor

8837 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Five Soldiers, 83 Others Arrested in Borno for Criminal Activities
by
Court Adjourns Ofili-Ajumogobia, Obla’s Trial To May 31
by
Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Military, Kill One Soldier, Six Others Missing

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »