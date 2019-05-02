Crime Upsurge: Edo Police Command Launches Operation Puff Adder

In order to checkmate activities of criminals in the state and their sponsors, Edo State police command on Thursday launched a security action plan, code-named Operation Puff Adder.

The State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, performed the launching, Thursday, said “Operation Puff Adder is based in the principles​ of community policing, intelligence-led policing, synergy with other security agencies, convoy/motorized patrols, stop and search operations.”

He said being the gateway to other parts of the country, “social activities in the state is high and subsequently, criminal vices like cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery emerged in geometric dimension.”

“Globally, the contemporary security challenges such as insurgency and terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, proliferation of small and light weapons, herdsmen and farmers clashes, cattle rustling, illicit trade in drugs, human trafficking, armed banditry, cyber crime and illicit financial flow etc, are the evil of out time. The right against these mentioned heinous crimes is a great challenge to our generation.

“It is in realisation of this fact that the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, launched Operation Puff Adder.

Speaking at the event, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Dibal Yakadi, in his message, said the launching of the outfit was in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police in ensuring a safer environment for the people.

Yakadi who was represented by the ACP (Admin) Emmanuel Effiom, disclosed that the IGP has directed that the Operation Puff Adder be launched in all the state commands, with a view to reducing crime and criminality.

He noted that: “shortly after the 2019 general elections, the country witnessed an upsurge in heinous crimes in the country, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, as a result of the proliferation of light weapons in the hands of unscrupulous elements.”

The AIG described Operation Puff Adder as a robust security action plan with massive deployment of trained and motivated personnel, dream from the PMF, SARA, Safer Highway, SIB, who are expected to display a high level of discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He was persons who engage in criminal activities to desist from committing crime or leave the state, otherwise they will be arrested and prosecuted.

Highlight of the event was the performance of Malaysian dance by the operatives of the Operation Puff Adder.

