Delta North: INEC Withdraws CoR from Nwaoboshi, Gives it to Nwoko

by News Editor on | No comments
Following a judgement by a Federal High Court, Abuja,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn a certificate of return issued to Peter Nwaoboshi.

In his stead, the electoral umpire gave it to Ned Nwoko, who the court recognised as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta North Senatorial District elections held on February 23.

Nwoko was given the certificate on Friday. INEC’s decision came a month after the court had ruled that Nwoko was the winner of the the PDP primaries for the senatorial district.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, the trial judge, ruled that Nwoko scored 453 votes to beat Nwaoboshi, who came second with 405 votes.

But rather than give the ticket to Nwoko, the PDP handed it to Nwaoboshi, the present Senator representing the senatorial district.

Nwaoboshi, who was first elected to the Senate in 2015, immediately appealed the ruling. The electoral commission, however, decided to comply with the subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court and returned Nwoko elected.

