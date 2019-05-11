DSS Denies Media Report of Indicting Appeal Court President, Bulkachuwa Over Bribery

The Department of State Services (DSS), Saturday, distanced itself from a publication which said the secret police had indicted the Chairman of the Presidential Election Tribunal and President of Appeal Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, for taking bribes.

The DSS, the media report said formed part of a certain Secret Memo of the Service.

Disassociating itself from the said Memo, the Service said it only exists in the imagination of the writers and should be roundly disregarded by the reading public.

A statement by the DSS Public Relation Officer, National Headquarters, Peter Afunanya on Saturday accused the newspaper of publishing falsehood.

The Service stated it has launched a detailed investigation into the controversies surrounding the said publication.

The DSS warned: “It is the wish of the Service that it is left out of the maneuvers of politicians who are hereby advised to abide by the rule of law and respect the entire process of electoral litigations regarding the activities of the tribunal.

“The Service will continue to collaborate with the media as strategic partners in nation building and admonishes practitioners to be lawful and professional in the execution of their responsibility.”

It warned mischief makers intent on causing disaffection in the polity are should desist from such acts as the full weight of the law will be visited on defaulters.

The management of Authority Newspaper, in a statement, has already apologised for the publication.

It said publication was immediately withdrawn when the attention of the editors was drawn on the online platform publication on May 9th, 2019.

“Immediately the Editor noticed the said unauthorised publication, he ordered a pull-down of the said story from our online platform, which was complied with even before his invitation to your office.

“The staff member responsible was also sanctioned,” the newspaper in a statement by the Managing Editor/Editor-in-Chief, Madu Onuorah said Saturday.

The Authority expressed an unreserved apology for the embarrassment the said story may have caused the DSS explaining “as a responsible media organisation, we have no intention to bring the DSS to disrepute, nor impinge on the integrity of the Hon. Justice.”

