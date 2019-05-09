Edo NDLEA Arrests 32 Suspects, Intercepts 70,800 Tablets of Controlled Drugs

No fewer than 32 suspected drug traffickers have been arrested by operatives of Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the month of April, 2019.

The suspects were arrested in connection with 70,800 tablets of various psychotropic substances and 1,262.73kg of cannabis.

According to the State Commander of NDLEA, Buba Wakawa, officers attached to Irrua command arrested two suspects, namely, Adamu Abdullahi and Kabiru Ahmad, for smuggling 70,800 tablets of various psychotropic substances.

The drugs include Diazepam (53,250 tablets), Tramadol (14,430 tablets), Exol (3,000 tablets) and Rophynol (120 tablets).

Wakawa siad the suspect was heading to Gombe State when he was arrested.

“They claimed to have started the business three years ago. It is unclear if they have any link with Boko Haram, but investigation is ongoing.

“Also within the month of April 2019, we arrested a total of 32 suspected drug traffickers. Unlike in the past, we have a high number of female suspects because the total number of males is 17 while females are 15.

“Cannabis seized weighed 1,262.73kg. One ash colour Volkswagen Gulf 3 with Edo registration number AGD 790 GU,” Wakawa stated.

The commander warned that there is no hiding place for drug traffickers and that anyone caught dealing in narcotic drugs will be made to face strict sanctions under the NDLEA Act.

“Adamu Abdullahi was arrested in a commercial Bus along Ewohimi Road Esan South Local Government Area. He hails from Akko village Kumo Local Government Area of Gombe State. He is married to two wives with three children,” he said.

In his confessional statement, Kabiru said, “I am 28 years old. I contributed N220,000 while Adamu contributed N120,000. We used to sell the drugs at village markets it Gombe. Before now we used to sell goats but a friend introduced us to the drug business.”

