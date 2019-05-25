Education Tool to Fight Militancy – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday described education as a veritable tool against militancy in the Niger Delta and the country at large.

This is as Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has appointed Jonathan Special Assistant on Education

Jonathan stated this at the official launch of the Education Trust Fund in Yenagoa.

Gov. Dickson on March l2 assented to the Education Trust Fund Bill.

The law made it compulsory for different categories of workers, including contractors and civil servants in Bayelsa, to pay education levies.

Jonathan however, commended the state government’s efforts in boosting the education sector and urged the public and private sectors to offer support.

Dickson, in his remarks, had announced the appointment of Jonathan as the Honorary Special Adviser to oversee the launch of the state Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) Board.

Dickson appealed to Jonathan to use his influence to attract donations to the fund.

He said: “Let me commend our leader, the former president for his educational strides during his time as the governor of this state, he laid the solid foundation for our educational system that is why I have the honour to appoint him as the honorary special adviser to oversee the collection of donations for the education trust fund.

‘With this appointment, he will sit on the board of Bayelsa state education development trust fund, as a former teacher, an educationist; he has enough experience to drive the board to success.”

Prof. Turner Isoun, the Chairman of the trust fund, said it had so far hit N1bn from statutory sources.

Isoun said the launch of the initiative in the state was a good step in the right direction.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

