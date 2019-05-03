EFCC Arraigns Poly Graduate Over $6, 000 Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, on Friday, arraigned one Akeredolu Oluwafemi Temidayo (a.k.a. Susan Henderson) before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court 2, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Akeredolu, who claimed to be a graduate of Insurance from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, was arraigned on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence, possession of fraudulent documents and forgery.

The accused was alleged to have contravened Sections 1, 2 and 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, as well as Section 1 (2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17. Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The EFCC got wind of Akeredolu’s alleged fraudulent activities through an intelligence report detailing his involvement in internet fraud.

Investigations revealed that he had been posing online as Susan Henderson (a woman) through which he fraudulently obtained gift cards worth $300 from one Ross Kirkley.

Further investigations also showed that he had obtained sundry amounts netting about $6,000 from other unsuspecting victims using the same gimmick.

Akeredolu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to him.

Consequently, the EFCC’s counsel, Mabas Mabur, prayed the court for a trial date and for the remand of the defendant in prison custody.

Counsel to the accused, Toyese Owoade, moved an oral application praying the court to admit him to bail. Alternatively, the lawyer prayed the court that Akeredolu be returned to the EFCC’s custody till a formal application is filed.

Mabur, however, opposed both prayers, arguing that the defendant was already before the court and should be remanded in prison custody.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the case to May 17, 2019, for trial and presentation of formal bail application for consideration. The accused was ordered to be remanded in prison.

