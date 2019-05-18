Breaking News

EFCC Arrests Health Ministry Officials over E-yellow Fever Travel Card Racketeering

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Four officials of Port Health Service of the Federal Ministry of Health, Benin City, the Edo State capital, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over e-yellow fever travel card racketeering.

They were arrested in a sting operation, sequel to a petition in which the petitioner alleged that her aged mother who was to travel to Europe visited the Benin Office of Port Health Service to procure the e-yellow fever travel card, but rather than lead her through the proper procedure, she was convinced to pay N10,000 to obtain the card instantly.

However, trouble began at the time of boarding her flight at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, when it was discovered that her e-yellow card did not have the Remita Retrieval Receipt Reference Identity.

She was subsequently compelled to get a proper one at the airport with the sum of N2,000.

Based on the petition, the Benin Zonal Office of the EFCC sent two operatives to Port Health Service office in Benin, who pretended to have genuinely requested for e-yellow fever card.

Unawares that they were EFCC operatives, the Port Health Service staff requested for N7,000 as payment for each card. On payment of the amount, the EFCC operatives were issued with the cards instantly. The e-yellow fever travel card is officially N2,000.

The illicit transaction made EFCC operatives swoop on Port Health Service office on Tuesday morning arresting four of its official.

The arrested officials will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.

Author: News Editor

8802 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Alleged N192. 43m Fraud: 2 Lawyers Docked, Remanded in Prison
by
Cult War Claims Four Lives as 10 Houses are Razed in Edo
by
Court Dismisses Suit to Unseat Akpabio from Senate

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »