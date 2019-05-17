EFCC Docks Five over Employment Scam in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday docked five employees of the Kano Road Traffic Agency before Justice Faruk Lawal of the Kano High Court, for alleged involvement in an employment scam.

The defendants were arraigned on three counts of conspiracy, forgery and fraud, contrary to sections 96, 97, 363 and 364 of the Penal Code.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Michael Ojo, told the court that in March, one Abduljalal Salisu alongside four staff of the agency conspired with the intent to defraud one Anas Ahmad after promising to procure a job for him at Karota.

Ojo said the defendants presented a document titled, ‘Letter of offer of pensionable appointment at Karota’ to one Sabiu Muhammad.

The prosecuting counsel also told the court that within the same period, the defendants forged a document titled, ‘Letter of permanent and pensionable appointment at State Universal Basic Education Board Kano’ to one Umar Habibu.

One of the counsel to the defendants, Rabiu Abdullahi, applied for the bail of his clients in a letter dated May 9, and cited Section 35 (5) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to support his application.

Justice Lawal Faruk granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two reliable sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be the ward head of where the defendants resided or a civil servant on grade level 12, while the second surety must have landed property, which must be ascertained by the ward head.

The judge also ordered the defendants and their sureties to submit two recent passport photographs and adjourned the matter till June 27 for commencement of trial.

