EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-SMEDAN DG, Masari, Presents First Witness

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has re-arraigned a former Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria SMEDAN, Bature Umar Masari, on an amended 22-count charge before Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Masari, is being accused of crimes related to money laundering and gratification which is contrary to section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 as amended by Act No.1 of 2012. He was earlier arraigned on April 10, 2019 on a 17-count charge before same judge.

Count one reads: “That you, Bature Umar Masari, on or about the 27th November 2014 at Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did transfer the sum of N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira) to Benjamin I. Aboho from your Diamond Bank when you reasonably ought to have known that the said money formed part of the sum of N50,000,000.00 (Fifty Million Naira) or paid to you as gratification by Hamshakin Ventures LTD and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 211 as amended by Act No.1 of 2012 and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Counsel for the EFCC, E.E. Iheanacho, thereafter prayed the court for a trial date in order to enable the prosecution prove its case against the defendant.

Defence counsel, Paul Okoye, appealed to the court to allow the defendent to continue with the bail earlier granted by the court.

Subsequently, the prosecution presented its first witness, Mariam Ahmed, a staff of Guarantee Trust Bank, Garki, Abuja.

While being led in evidence by Iheanacho, Ahmed, who works as a Relationship Manager, testified as to how the EFCC requested for some documents from the bank.

Ahmed said: “In June 2018, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission wrote to us asking us for the account statement, as well as certificate of identification.

“These documents were sent to the EFCC. We attached the covering letter and certificate of operation.”

The defence raised no objections as the prosecution tendered the documents against the defendant.

The witness further narrated how the defendant withdrew and received money through his account.

Ahmed said: “There was a credit entry of N3m from KIKE ENGINEERING SERVICES.

“There was debit entry of N1m made in favor of Aboho Benjamin.

“There was a credit of N10m from SABITY NIGERIA LTD.”

The prosecution also asked the witness to tell the court the nature of the transaction on June 6, 2014.

Responding Ahmed said: “There were about three transactions on that day all were credit of N500,000 paid to Bature Bashir Tanimu, N2 million was paid in by Rahusa Venture LTD and N500,000 paid in by Bashir Bature Gambo Tanimu.”

The witness was also cross-examined by the defence counsel, after which Justice Abang adjourned to June 7, 2019 for continuation of trial.

