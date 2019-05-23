Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Elected Chairman, NGF

Ekiti State Governor, Governor Kayode Fayemi, has been elected Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He was elected for a term of two years.

Fayemi’s election followed his nomination by Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

l-Rufai was believed to be a contender for the top position in the forum, which is a congregation of all the country’s 36 governors towards a common front.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto was also elected as Vice Chairman to Fayemi during the meeting at the forum’s headquarters in Maitama District, Abuja. Their tenure will expire in 2021, but they can seek a re-election for another two years.

In his acceptance comments, Fayemi said he would pursue a policy of mutual cooperation with the centre, even though that may not necessarily be at the detriment of states’ autonomy.

“We are committed to a strong partnership with the federal government,” Fayemi said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

