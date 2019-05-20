Breaking News

Gunmen Abduct 3 in Ondo

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Three persons travelling to Ikare Akoko in a Toyota Corolla car and one Mitsubushi Pick up Van, for a wedding, have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen along Auga-Ikare road in Ondo state.

The victims who are all male, were picked up on the same spot where Olori Agunloye, the wife of the Alauga of Auga and her driver were kidnapped last year between Auga and Ise Akoko.

A woman who is a wife to one of the victims was left with her two children to report the case for possible negotiation on ransom.

The kidnapping for ransom has been increasing in many parts of the country.

Speaking on the incident, the police in Ikare, said they have swung into action in conjunction with vigilante group, by combing the forest to rescue the victims and arrest the criminals.

Author: News Editor

8809 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Internet Fraud: Naira Marley Arraigned, Remanded in Prison Custody
by
APC Groups Threaten to Boycott Buhari’s Inauguration Over Exclusion from Plans
by
Libel: Atiku Sues Buhari’s Aide, Demands N500m, Apology

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »