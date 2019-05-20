Gunmen Kidnap Pastor, Daughter, 15 Others During Church Service in Kaduna

A cleric with the ECWA church, Zaria District Church Council and his daughter have been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

Fifteen other members of the church were also kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.

Chairman of ECWA Zaria District Church Council, Reverend Nathaniel Waziri, disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

The incident according to him happened while the church was hosting a combined choir fellowship which lasted Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday.

The statement reads in part: “The gun men came and asked everyone in the church to surrender phones and thereafter demanded the whereabout of the pastor”

“After threatening the choristers, they became afraid and showed them the pastor’s house ”

“They took him away and his daughter with 15 others amongst which is the son of the pastor of Assemblies of God Church,” it was gathered.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

