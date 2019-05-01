Gunmen Kill 2, Injure 1 in Plateau State Renewed Violence

Unidentified gunmen have killed two persons and injured a seven-month-old baby at Maiyanga Village of Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state’s Police Command, on Tuesday in Jos, said that the ugly incident occurred Monday night.

“This morning, we received information that on Monday unknown gunmen attacked Maiyanga village of Miango District in Bassa and killed one Jummai Jah, 25 and Emmanuel Ishaya, 37.

“Also, a seven months old baby, Tabitha, survived the attack with serious cuts on her neck.

“She is currently receiving treatment at Enos Hospital, Mango, ” he said.

Similarly, the PPRO said 319 cattle were on Tuesday attacked, out of which 12 were killed while 11 were rustled by unknown gunmen at Billi and Ariri villages of Miango.

He added that two cattle rearers, Mubarak Yakubu and Shehu Saidu were declared missing during the attack.

“While the investigation has commenced to unravel the killers of Jah and Ishaya, today at about 7:30 a.m we received another information that about 319 cattle were attacked; 12 were maimed while 11 were rustled.

“Two cattle rearers, Mubarak Yakubu and Shehu Saidu are still missing,” he said.

The image maker said the command has mobilised and deployed a search and rescue team to the affected areas to recover the missing rearers, adding that efforts have been intensified to track and arrest the perpetrators of these dastardly acts.

He explained that the command has also mobilised a combined team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Detective Personnel to the affected areas to maintain law and order.

He called on residents of the area to be law abiding and assured them that the police was on top of its game and would bring the perpetrators to book.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

