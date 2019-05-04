Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Foundation Gives Succour To Maroko People, Distributes Educational, Medical Materials

A non governmental organisation, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (HOW) Foundation, recently put smiles on the faces of Makoko Community, Lagos State, when it showered different gifts on the people of the community.

The foundation on Wednesday doled out sundry educational materials to the HOPE Centre School.

The NGO also gave out medical materials in an effort to prevent and combat the malaria scourge.

In a project tagged, ‘Give Malaria No Place (GMNP),’ which was in line with the ‘World Malaria Day’ recently celebrated across the world, the foundation aligned itself with the rest of the world with the project.

Apart from that, according to the Managing Director and CEO HOW Foundation; Antonia Ally, the NGO is set to distribute over 2000 free mosquito nets, 4000 free medicines for preventing and curing of malaria, while also planning to give sensitisation on the proper use of mosquito nets and proper malaria prevention habits.

She pledged further support to the community, especially the Hope Centre.

Responding to the kind gesture, the Head of Academics, Hope Centre School, Yemisi Akinode, thanked the NGO for the gesture that was extended to the institution. She used the opportunity to appeal to more spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of the pupils in the school. “Nothing is too small”, she enthused.

The traditional ruler of the community, Baale Jeje Ayinde, also thanked the foundation for bringing such initiative to their community and told members of his community to put to practice what they were told about the malaria prevention techniques.

To add glamour to the event, wife of the founder, Dr. (Mrs) Chizobi Wigwe and all her children, including many invited guests in the spirit of the Workers’ Day, were there to make the day a colourful and very rewarding one for the Makoko residents.

In 2018, the HOW foundation sponsored the building of the Makoko Hope Centre Project, a project owned and managed by the City of David Church.

The contribution went into the development of a school which now has over hundred students enrolled.

The HOW Foundation, which was formed less than a year ago, is the brainchild of Herbert Wigwe, MD/CEO of Access Bank Nig. Plc, and the National and Futuristic Global Organisation.

The foundation has been sharing the same passion and drive to eliminate and reduce the prevelance of malaria, prostate cancer and encourage youth development with leadership and mentorship programmes.

The foundation also initiated various seminars and workshops aimed at providing youths with support to push them closer to achieving greatness in their career choices.

