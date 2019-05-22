Breaking News

Illegal Oil Bunkering: Navy Hands Over 22 Suspects, Vessels, Boat to EFCC

The Nigerian Navy, NNS Delta, Wednesday, handed over two motor vessels, MV NIPAL, SD WATERMAN, Large Wooden (Cotonou) Boat and 22 crew members allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Edo State for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspects are George Nwafor, John F. Obukene, Elijah Ibitoye, Lawal Olayemi, Sherif Zikeyi Prex, Obaten Egbe, Efe Brown, Balogun Ogunlowa, Alex Udi, Eremiye Esau and Agbaje Olorunjuwon Anofi.

Others are Abdulganiyu Kabiru, Japhet Onyenibe, Sola Olurinmi, Endurance Mene, Mohammed Emeymola Ajodun, Monday Atie, Demehin Omolere, Olu Soji Juwon, Oroyo Ade, Omoteyinshe John Onbowoibun and Isogun Bode.

Commodore Ibrahim A. Dewu, Commander, NNS Delta at the handing over in Warri, Delta State, stated that the vessels were intercepted on May 19, 2019 off Escravos by a combined team of NNS Delta and Forward Operating Base (FOB) for engaging in illegal oil bunkering. The vessels and Cotonou Boat were allegedly loaded with thousands of litres of Automotive Gas Oil, AGO.

Receiving the vessels and the suspects on behalf of the Commission, Richard Ogberagha, a Principal Detective Superintendent, said the Commission would carry out further investigations and ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

