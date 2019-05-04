Is Mike Igini Now PDP Spokesman?

“APC CANDIDATES IN TRIBUNAL TO MAKE NOISE, GET APPOINTMENTS,” MIKE IGINI.

We are indeed dismayed by this kind of a partisan and scandalous outburst by a supposed unbiased and non partisan electoral umpire. It has never happened before.

Even PDP official spokesmen are more refined, guarded and cautious in their public statements.

An INEC REC is now the chief propagandist of the PDP, castigating, blackmailingAPC candidates for going to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the fraudulent election conducted by him and his accomplices.

What’s his business if APC candidates are going to the tribunal or not?.

Surely,he had vested interest in the election and he is all out to protect it. But he’llfail this time.

With this unguarded statement by the Akwa Ibom INEC REC, no further proof is needed ded to show that he was and still remains part of the PDP rigging template in the last election. And evidently, he is acting PDP scripts.

He is becoming so desperate and we wish to urge the National Chairman of the INEC and other authorities to call him to order.

Just a matter of time, the evils he perpetrated against the APC in the state would be exposed and justice would be done.

Obong Iniobong John,

State Chairman,

APC NATIONAL YOUTH CAUCUS.

