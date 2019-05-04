Breaking News

Is Mike Igini Now PDP Spokesman?

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

“APC CANDIDATES IN TRIBUNAL TO MAKE NOISE, GET APPOINTMENTS,” MIKE IGINI.

We are indeed dismayed by this kind of a partisan and scandalous outburst by a supposed unbiased and non partisan electoral umpire. It has never happened before.

Even PDP official spokesmen are more refined, guarded and cautious in their public statements.

An INEC REC is now the chief propagandist of the PDP, castigating, blackmailingAPC candidates for going to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the fraudulent election conducted by him and his accomplices.

What’s his business if APC candidates are going to the tribunal or not?.

Surely,he had vested interest in the election and he is all out to protect it. But he’llfail this time.

With this unguarded statement by the Akwa Ibom INEC REC, no further proof is needed ded to show that he was and still remains part of the PDP rigging template in the last election. And evidently, he is acting PDP scripts.

He is becoming so desperate and we wish to urge the National Chairman of the INEC and other authorities to call him to order.

Just a matter of time, the evils he perpetrated against the APC in the state would be exposed and justice would be done.

Obong Iniobong John,
State Chairman,
APC NATIONAL YOUTH CAUCUS.

Author: News Editor

8714 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Foundation Gives Succour To Maroko People, Distributes Educational, Medical Materials
by
DSS Goes After Sex Workers, Arrests 59 in Cross River
by
JAMB Delists 76 Centres, Hires SAN to Prosecute 100 Offenders

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »