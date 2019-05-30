Breaking News

JAMB’s Missing N35m: EFCC Arraigns Woman who Blamed Snake

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday arraign the controversial official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Philomina Chieshe, who claimed that the missing N35m JAMB proceeds in her custody was swallowed by a snake in Makurdi, Benue State JAMB office.

Chieshe will be arraigned alongside five others, namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

Chieshe became notorious when she made an outlandish claim that a mysterious snake swallowed about N35m cash arising from sale of e-JAMB cards in the state.

The controversial JAMB official is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an eight-count charge, following her refusal to furnish the management of JAMB the true information on the financial status of JAMB e-cards supplied to the Benue Zonal office between 2014 and 2016. Chieshe’s action is contrary to Section 139 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

Author: News Editor

8886 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Drama as Judge Insists on Verifying Suspects’ Claim to Royalty as Bail Condition
by
Sowore Urges Court to Vacant Order Against His AAC Chairmanship
by
Appeal Court Reinstates Nwaoboshi as Delta North Senator-elect

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »