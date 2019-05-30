JAMB’s Missing N35m: EFCC Arraigns Woman who Blamed Snake

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday arraign the controversial official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Philomina Chieshe, who claimed that the missing N35m JAMB proceeds in her custody was swallowed by a snake in Makurdi, Benue State JAMB office.

Chieshe will be arraigned alongside five others, namely: Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

Chieshe became notorious when she made an outlandish claim that a mysterious snake swallowed about N35m cash arising from sale of e-JAMB cards in the state.

The controversial JAMB official is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an eight-count charge, following her refusal to furnish the management of JAMB the true information on the financial status of JAMB e-cards supplied to the Benue Zonal office between 2014 and 2016. Chieshe’s action is contrary to Section 139 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

