Jay Jay Okocha Hasn’t Liquidated His Tax Debt

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, has not liquidated the alleged tax debt he owed the state, an Igbosere High Court in Lagos was told on Tuesday.

Lagos State prosecutor, Y. A. Pitan told Justice Adebayo Akintoye that Okocha had visited the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) office but failed to settle the 2017 income tax.

“The LIRS informed us that the defendant (Mr Okocha) visited their office. He went there to reconcile accounts but has not settled yet,” she said.

The prosecutor said the former national football player had also failed to appear in court since October 5, 2017, when the case first came up.

Okocha, who was not in court, was not represented by any lawyer and the judge renewed the warrant for his arrest for the third time.

Akintoye who had earlier issued an arrest warrant on Mr Okocha on January 29 adjourned the case until October 10 for further directions.

Earlier, the prosecutor had filed a three-count charge against Okocha on June 6, 2017, accusing him of failure to furnish LIRS return of income for tax purposes, and failure to pay income tax.

She said the offences contravened Section 56(a) and (b) of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law No. 8 of 2006.

The prosecutor said the offences also contravened Section 94 (1) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004 (As Amended).

