Let Them Investigate Us, If We’ve Stolen, Let Them Arrest Us – Oyo Gov.

Outgoing Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, stated Thursday that he was ready for a probe of his administration after office

At a Public lecture and Fellowship Investiture organised by Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) at the Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Thursday, Ajimobi said he was not affraid of any probe because he has no skeleton in his cupboard.

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council and some heads of security agencies.

“We will work till the last day of this administration. We don’t care about what some people are saying all about. As I am talking to you today, this administration still has 18 days and some hours to expire.

“When they get there, let them cancel all the contracts we have signed. Let them investigate us and if we have stolen, they should arrest us,” he said.

Ajimobi, who reeled out the achievements of his administration, said they were anchored on a pyramid of development which included restoration, transformation and repositioning.

He said that the pyramid of development gave birth to a new wave of developmental strides in education that led to the establishment of School’s Governing Board (SGB) among other programmes.

“The SGB model led to a significant improvement in public schools students’ performance in public examinations. Today, we can boast of the best results in WASSCE in the last 18 years,” he said.

The Governor said that his administration also recorded giant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, health, industrialisation, technology and culture, adding such would make his administration a historical corner piece for future reference in governance.

“We have given our best to the state and we will continue to do this. The feats recorded by our administration placed Oyo as one of the five safest haven of investment in the country.

“We are also the fourth investment friendly state in Nigeria according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS); with a four star rating for nvestment friendliness by the Nigerian Export Promotions Commission,” he said.

The Governor advised the incoming administration of Seyi Makinde to approach governance with all strictness, especially in the course of maintaining the peaceful atmosphere that assisted in giving him the mandate he enjoyed from the people.

Ajimobi also called on the society to continue to celebrate the essence of humanity as represented by the strive toward peaceful co-existence.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

