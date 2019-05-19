Libel: Atiku Sues Buhari’s Aide, Demands N500m, Apology

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has filed a libel suit demanding N500m for damages and a written apology from an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie.

Atiku said he was suing for “spreading lies capable of damaging” his reputation.

In a letter addressed to Onochie and signed by Atiku’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the former Vice-President took issues with Onochie’s post on Twitter which states, ‘Atiku on UAE watch list- Security Sources.’

Atiku said he was never on any watch list and challenged Onochie to prove her allegation.

He said he would sue Onochie for N2bn and cyber bullying if she fails to meet his demands.

The letter reads in part: “We have our client’s instructions to demand and we hereby demand from you the following: That you publish and tender a written retraction and apology for the said libellous publication in six national dailies circulating in Nigeria and one international daily as well as on all social media platforms wherein the said publication was made.

“That you pay to our client through the firm, the sum of N500,000,000 only, representing minimal damages to assuage his already battered image wholly caused by your said defamatory publication.

“Take notice that if you fail or refuse to accede to our modest demands within the next 48 hours from the date of this letter, we shall be compelled to activate the full weight of the legal machinery against you without any further recourse to you.

“We shall be, in such a suit, claiming against you the sum of N2bn, representing exemplary aggravated and punitive damages.”

