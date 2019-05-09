Breaking News

Man Bags Three Years Jail Term for N9m Fraud

Justice S.O. Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, May 09, 2019, convicted and sentenced one Yusuf Olatunji to three years imprisonment for N9m fraud.

The convict was arraigned on Monday on a five-count charge bordering stealing, impersonation, forgery and use of forged documents to the tune of N9,000,000,000.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Yusuf Olatunji, sometime in June, 2014, at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, dishonestly cashed and converted to your own use Guarantee Trust Bank Cheque number 5782 in the sum of Nine Million Naira (N9, 000,000.00), the property of Joshua Babatunde Johnson, thereby committed stealing contrary to Section 285 (9) (b) and (c) of Criminal Law of Lagos State.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in Kirikiri prison custody.

Consequently, Justice Solebo adjourned to May 9, for judgment.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Solebo sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment on counts one and two for stealing, and three years on counts three to five for impersonation, forgery and use of forged documents.

The sentences are to run concurrently from the date of judgment.

