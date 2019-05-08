Breaking News

NFF Prisident, Pinnick, 4 Others Arraigned over Alleged N4bn Fraud

by News Editor
The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, and four others have been arraigned in a Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged mismanagement of $8,400 belonging to FIFA.

The five officials were charged on a 17-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/93/2019, for misappropriation of funds remitted by the world governing body FIFA as fees for appearing at the last Russia 2018 World Cup.

They were accused of moving N4bn belonging to the NFF without the consent of the football federation.

Others charged with Pinnick include NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; the 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; the 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an Executive member, Yusuff Fresh.

The five were also accused, in the charge filed by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), led by Okoi Obono-Obla, of failing and neglecting to declare their asset.

