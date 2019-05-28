Obaseki Kicks Against Child Marriage, Seeks Return of 14-yr-old Child Bride

Edo State Governor, MGodwin Obaseki, has said that his administration would not allow children to be denied the opportunity to go to school in the state.

The Governor disclosed this at the 2019 Children’s Day celebration held in Benin City.

He said he is working with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, to ensure the safe return of Memunatu Musa, a 14-year-old pupil of Enikaro Primary School, in Benin City, who was given out in marriage as a child-bride to a groom in Katsina State.

Obaseki assured that Mamunatu Musa would be brought back to the state to complete her education.

He noted that the state government would continue to work with the Federal Government in ensuring that child marriage is stamped out from the country, so that children will have the opportunity to attain their full potential.

The Governor also disclosed that his administration has set up mechanism to punish parents and teachers who abuse children in the state.

He described the theme for the 2019 Children’s Day; ‘Drug Abuse Among Children: Addressing the Challenges’ as a call to action for all to work towards ending the menace in Nigeria.

He also assured that the State would key into the Federal Government’s intervention strategies to curb drug abuse among children, noting: “If we allow drugs and other vices to harm our children, we are destroying our future. Edo is currently working with the Federal Government and other stakeholders to develop appropriate responses and measures to end the rising cases of drug abuse among children,” he said.

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, who graced the event, said the celebration is unique as it has brought to limelight the need to invest in the Nigerian child.

He urged the state government to sustain its developmental strides, adding that not investing in human capital is disastrous.

