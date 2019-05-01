Oyo Can’t Pay New Minimum Wage of N30,000, Says Governor-elect, Makinde

Oyo State Governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, has confessed that the state will not be able pay the new national minimum wage of N30,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new minimum wage of N30,000 into law on April 18, which took off with immediate effect.

Makinde, who will be taking over from current Governor, Abiola Ajimobi on June 12, made his position known Tuesday.

He is the first Governor-elect to have openly express inability of his administration to pay the new minimum wage.

He noted that the Federal Governments should have allowed states to negotiate the new minimum wage for their workers as the condition of living varies from state to state differ.

Makinde told reporters in Abuja after attending the induction programme for returning and newly elected governors that he intends to negotiate with the Oyo state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) because the state cannot afford to pay the amount.

He said the Federal Government lacks the power to impose a national minimum wage of states since Nigeria is a federation.

Meanwhile, as Nigerian workers celebrate workers’ day on Wednesday, May 1, immediate payment of the new minimum wage has been demanded by the workers.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, and the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Bala Kaigama, jointly read the address to the workers at the May Day celebration held at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

The union leaders, who appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly for accepting the workers’ demand, said there was no better May Day gift as the N30,000 minimum wage.

