Pastor, Who Claims Holy Spirit Instructed Him to Impregnate Ladies in His Church, Arrested in Enugu

A pastor has been paraded by the Nigeria Police in Enugu State for allegedly impregnating 20 members of his church.

The Police said Timothy Ngwu, who is the general overseer of the Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity, was arrested by officers of the state police command.

Ngwu claimed that the Holy Spirit had commanded him to impregnate as many female members of the church as possible.

Speaking on the incident, the Enugu state Police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu said the pastor had been charged for sexual abuse.

Ngwu was quoted to have said that the Holy spirit had given him the mandate to impregnate women in his ministry irrespective of their marital status.

The pastor said that the child delivered by every woman impregnated by the him is expected to remain in the ministry with the mother for life.

However, trouble started for Ngwu after his wife reported his randy behaviour to the police after the pastor was alleged to have impregnated her (his wife’s) young niece all in the name of obeying a ‘divine instruction’.

Speaking on his arrested, Ngwu who is said to have five wives with 13 children along with other concubines said he never had canal knowledge of the young girl.

He also said that he never had intercourse with any of the married women except their husbands concurred to the request of the ‘Holy Ghost’.

