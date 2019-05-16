Police Arrest Bandits’ Girlfriends, Cooks, Informats in Kastina

Some ladies, suspected to be girlfriends and informats to bandits in Katsina State, have been arrested.

This was made known by the State Police Command on Wednesday that also said some of the ladies were cooks of bandits in the state.

They are Bilikisu Abubakar, 20; Rasikat Amadi; Sulie Dairu, 45; and Rakiyat Yusuf, 20.

The spokesman for the command, Gambo Isah, said the women were arrested during a sting operation, adding that police investigation showed that they always visited Rugu Forest to attend to the needs of the bandits, including sleeping with them.

The women were said to have strong ties with some criminals on the police wanted list.

According to Isah, among the bandits on the list is Roga Kachala, who is said to have over 200 boys working for him.

Others on the list are Gume Basullube, Sumail, Haruna Dum, Auta Kachala, Yauza Mai-Bakarkama, Lawali Adda, Babanyiara and Dogo.

The police spokesman said, “Investigation is still in progress; the suspects will soon appear in court.”

One of the women, Abubakar, confirmed her relationship with one of the bandits, adding that she often followed him for operation.

Also arrested with the women was a middle-aged man, Shuaibu Abubakar, of Zamane village, Birin-Magaji in Zamfara State.

Abubakar was reportedly arrested while driving a Toyota pickup truck with number plate, XQ 120 YEM, loaded with six bags of rice and 25 jerrycans of vegetable oil, through Rugu Forest to Zamfara State.

Isah said the suspect allegedly supplied food to the bandits in the forest.

Meanwhile, members of the Operation Puff Adder deployed in the Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State have arrested three suspected criminals – Abubakar Adamu, 35; Surajo Isah, 28; and Nasiru Ibrahim, 24.

Two locally-made guns with 10 rounds of 9.6mm live ammunition were allegedly found on them when they were arrested on May 11, 2019, on Dandume/Birnin Gwari Road.

