Police Arrest Soldier, Fake Military Men for Alleged Kidnapping

The police in Anambra State have arrested army lance corporal, Ojiegbe Obinna and others in military attire for alleged kidnapping.

While Obinna and two others were arrested at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area, the other two in army attire were arrested in a different incident in Ogidi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Saturday.

Describing the use of military attire in kidnapping as a new trend of in the state, Mohammed enjoined the public to be wary of the development.

He said: “The public is enjoined to be wary of this new trend of crime and report any suspicious persons to the nearest Police Station or through the Command emergency number”.

He added: “There was a distress call along Isuofia road in Aguata LGA of Anambra State that three persons in military uniforms abducted around Ekwulobia roundabout one Uchenna Ezeonu of Omeke village Ekwulobia and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“Following the distress call, police operatives attached to operation Puff Adder in conjunction with joint patrol teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area in search of the hoodlums along the bush path by Uyo-Eke market road.

“Consequently, three suspects in military attires who abducted the victim were rounded off and arrested inside the bush.

The PPRO gave the names of soldier’s accomplices as Obasi Peter and Benjamin Nicholas.

He said the victim was rescued unhurt while “preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects Lance Corporal Ojiegbe Obinna serves with the Nigerian Army and was deployed to 101 Special Forces Battalion, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

