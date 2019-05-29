Press Release: RE: A/Ibom Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination

The State working Committee of the APC Akwa Ibom State has observed with utter dismay one faceless Elders’ group- Ibom Integrity & Servant Leadership Culture Initiative parading and arrogating to itself the power of condemnation and recommendation as quite worrisome, embarrassing and unacceptable.

We hereby confirm that the self acclaimed leader of the group, Dr Asuquo Edidem Etim is a disclaimer and not APC member and we have no such group in our APC groups’ Registration Register in Akwa Ibom State.

And the Party condemns in totality, the disparaging campaign against our very endearing son, Sen. Godswill Akpabio as evil fireworks meant to generate bad blood and disaffection in our party in this trying time.

Accordingly, the party warns such non-existent group claiming to be an affiliate of APC in the State to desist forthwith from such nefarious engagement as there is no provision in the APC constitution that grants such power (s ) to anyone or group to dabble into the function which is solely the prerogative of the State Working Committee (SWC) of APC in Akwa Ibom State.

Finally, the party maintains that such letters of condemnation and recommendation stand annulled with immediate effect.

On the weight of this release, HE President, Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshomehle, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyary and the general public are hereby advised to discountenance any such correspondence (s) not from Akwa Ibom State Secretariat.

Signed.

Nkereuwem Enyongekere

State Publicity Secretary

APC Akwa Ibom State

