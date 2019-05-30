Breaking News

Purported Arrest of Okorocha, Wife ‘Fake News’ – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denunked the insinuation that its operatives, Thursday, arrested immediate past Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha.

Reports had emerged Thursday that the commission arrested Okorocha and his wife, Nkechi.

Reacting to the report, EFCC’s spokesman, Tony Orilade said in Abuja on Thursday that the report “is fake”.

“The report is fake news, just disregard it,” he said.

Recently, the Commission’s Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu affirmed that the anti-graft agency was investigating the former governor who handed over leadership of the state to Emeka Ihedioha after his eight years tenure.

“Of course, we are doing a couple of checks and investigations here and there.

“We are investigating almost everybody,” the EFCC boss had said.

He noted that the commission had to get to a certain level before it could disclose any information about an ongoing investigation.

Magu explained that this was necessary to prevent any action that could jeopardise or interfere with the process of the inquiry.

