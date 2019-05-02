Breaking News

Six Bandits Killed by Mob in Zamfara

Six leaders of different notorious bandits’ gang were killed by mob in Birnin Magaji emir’s palace in Zamfara state Wednesday.

Leaders of the bandits were said to have come to the palace for negotiation to return a number of cattles they rustled at different times but were later attacked in their hideouts by the local vigilante group of the area and retrieved the stolen cows.

The mob action according to a resident of the area who prefer anonymity may not be unconnected with the abduction of one of the resident of the area whom the bandits claim a certain amount of money as ransom explaining that the bandits collected N2.5m but refused to release him.

Other reasons according to our source is that activities of the bandits is getting out of hand in the area, one of the youth in the area simply called Dan Isa disclosed that the bandits killed four of his friends one of them according to him was burnt alive.

Assistant director, Army information, force headquarters operation Sharar Daji confirmed the killing of the six bandits disclosing that troops of operation Sharar Daji and exercise Harbin Kunama III were deployed to the area and security has been beefed up to curtail reprisal by the bandits.

