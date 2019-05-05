Son Kills Mother Hangs Self in Ondo

In what could be described as despicable act took place in Oyinmo quarters, Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko Northeast when a 57-year old Mrs O.Ajimo simply called Mama Gbenga, based in Akure was killed by her son, identified as Ayotunde Gbenga Opeyemi.

It was gather the notorious son, thereafter hanged himself.

Sources said late Ajimo; a mother of five had three children in Ikare- Akoko before she re-married in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Gbenga was said to have killed mother at Akure and escaped to Ikare-Akoko where he stayed with his grandmother at Oyinmo quarters.

It was learnt that when he suspected that efforts were on to arrest him and hand him over to the Police, he reportedly sneaked out to the kitchen and took his life by hanging in the night when everybody in the house had slept.

Sources said it was a relation that came out around 3.00 am to ease herself that saw Gbenga dangling.

She was said to have raised an alarm that attracted large crowd.

Police in Ikare-Akoko confirmed the report, adding that investigations had commenced on the matter.

