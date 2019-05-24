Supreme Court Affirms Fayemi’s Election

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Kayode Fayemi as

the Governor of Ekiti State after dismissing the appeal brought before

it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship

candidate in Ekiti State, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

A five-member panel of the apex court, held in a unanimous judgement

that the appeal challenging the outcome of the poll lacked merit.

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko

Muhammad headed the five-man panel.

Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, affirmed the

judgments of both the Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal and the

Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which had both dismissed the

petition challenging the outcome of the July 2018 polln held in the

state.

“I am satisfied to hold that there is no merit in this appeal. It has

to be noted that the two courts had dismissed the appeal. This court

is therefore hesitant to intervene with the concurrent findings of the

lower court and the tribunal.

“The court can only intervene in concurrent judgments if there is

clear case of miscarriage of justice. In the instant appeal, there is

no such evidence that the findings occasioned a miscarriage of

justice, ” Justice Okoro held.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared

Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner, having polled a

total of 197,459 votes to defeated Olusola-Eleka and the PDP who

placed second with 178,121 votes in the July 14, 2018 election.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, PDP and Olusola-Eleka had filed their

petition before the Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal which sat

and delivered its judgment in Abuja.

The petitioners alleged among others in their petition that the

election was marred by a lot of wrongs including non-compliance with

the Electoral Act.

But the tribunal on January 28, 2019 dismissed their petition and

affirmed the results declared by INEC.

The petitioners further appealed to the Court of Appeal, raising seven

issues against the judgment of the tribunal.

But delivering judgment, Justice Stephen Adah who led the three-man

panel of the Court of Appeal, resolved all the seven issues raised

against the appellants in favour of Fayemi, INEC and APC, who were

respondents in the petition.

Justice Adah dismissed the case for lacking in merit, a decision the

two other members of the panel, Justices Tinuade Akomolafe, Wilson and

Emmanuel Agim, consented to.

In their further appeal to the Supreme Court, the PDP and

Olusola-Eleka, urged the apex court through their lawyer, Yusuf Ali

(SAN), to upturn the lower court’s judgment.

But the Supreme Court held a different view.

