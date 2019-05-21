Tribunal: Police Divert Traffic on Routes to Appeal Court, Abuja

The police have disclosed that they will block some major roads in Abuja on Wednesday near the venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. The police said this is part of security measures to prevent any untoyed event during the sitting of the tribunal

Theolice said the measures are in anticipation of the crowd that may besiege the court on Wednesday morning. Traffic is expected to be diverted from the Goodluck Ebele Way and Shehu Shagari Way.

The police urged those something to do on those routes to find alternative routes because the advisory was a necessary security measure.

They apologised for the inconveniences the diversion may have caused passengers.

The tribunal has been sitting at the Court of Appeal Headquarters between the Federal Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone.

On Wednesday, it will hold the first substantive sitting on the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party against the Independent National Electoral Commission and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abubakar had filed an application seeking to compel the president of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, to recuse herself from the five-member tribunal.

Abubakar cited Mrs Bulkachuwa’s marriage to a Senator elect of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

