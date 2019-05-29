Breaking News

Troops Intercept, Kill 2 Boko Haram Terrorists at Sambisa

The Nigerian Army has said that troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison of 7 Division Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Gwoza on Sunday killed two Bolo Haram on fringe of Sambisa forest.

The army said troops while on fighting patrol along road Gwaza – Dure had an encounter with some Boko Haram terrorists who were trying to cross over into Sambisa forest.

In a statement by Col. Sagir Musa, acting Director Army Public Relations, said troops swooped on the insurgents and in the process, killed two of the them.

The statement read: “Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison of 7 Division Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Gwoza had on Sunday the 26th of May 2019, while on fighting patrol along road Gwaza – Dure had an encounter with some Boko Haram terrorists who were trying to cross over into Sambisa forest.

“Consequently, troops pounded heavily on the Terrorists (BHTs) in the newly launched Operation “Halaka Dodo” organised by the Division for all its Brigades and Battalions in a renewed vigour to completely neutralise the insurgents. The operation led to the successful annihilation of two terrorists.

“The operation is simultaneously ongoing by other Brigades and Battalions of the Division, and was a deliberate attempt by the Division to exterminate and deny the crouching terrorists freedom of action within its Area of Responsibility.

“The following items were recovered: some quantities of assorted drugs and medicine meant for supply to their fellow criminals in the forest.

“The situation within the general area is cool and calm with more projections as the operation continues.

“The General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, commended the troops of 26 Brigade for their gallantry, he assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s unrelenting effort in ensuring that their welfare and that of their families is guaranteed.”

