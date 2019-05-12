Troops Kill Scores of Insurgents in Clearance Operations in Borno

Scores of Boko Haram terrorists have been killed, and arms, ammunitions recovered.

The Nigerian Army on Sunday, through its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said troops of 121 and 192 Battalions alongside the civilian JTF and local vigilantes eliminated several insurgents in clearance operations to end their activities in Borno State.

Col Musa said in a statement that the operations were carried out effectively as the insurgents were cleared in Surdewalla, Ranwa, Baladayo, Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages of Borno State in a simultaneous operation code named “Operation HARD STRIKE”.

Col Musa said: “At Ranwa 11, contact was made with the terrorists; three of them were neutralized, while many were obviously wounded and others escaped.

“Simultaneously, troops of 192 Battalion advanced along Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages where they cleared a scout of Boko Haram terrorists. A make-up shift shelter for suspected insurgents was destroyed.

“Similarly, on the same Friday the 10th of May 2019, based on credible intelligence, troops of 212 Tank Battalion under the operational command of 7 Division Garrison deployed at Forward Operation Base Gajigana ambushed terrorists attempting to infiltrate Gajigana town/troops’ location.

“Unconfirmed number of terrorists was exterminated. Two soldiers were wounded during the encounter, are stable and receiving treatment in a military hospital.

“Additionally, 177 Task Force Battalion in collaboration with the Civilian JTF cleared Mboa, Mboa-Kura, Yarchida, Bombula, Tshata and Bamzir villages.”

Col Musa stated that while the troops engaged the terrorists at Furfur village, a terrorist was killed and the troops recovered 1 x AK 47 Rifle, 3 x Magazines, 50 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 1x Magazine Bandollier

He added that there was no casualty on the part of the troops and the Civilian JTF.

The Army Spokesman said the General Officer Commanding 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, while on assessment visit to Forward Operation Base Gajigana, enjoined the troops to remain decisive and intensify efforts in eliminating the remnants of the terrorists.

The statement further said the GOC conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai to the entire troops of the Theatre Command for the latest successes in the fight against terrorism.

Nigerian Army used this medium to thank those who provided the information that led to the recent successes achieved so far, and urged members of the public to continue to be more forthcoming with useful information about the terrorists in their respective localities to the nearest army location or security agency for necessary action, Col Musa pleaded.

