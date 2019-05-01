UNIPORT Undergraduate Commits Suicide

It is a sad end for a promising 100-level student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State, Hikmat Gbadamosi, who was alleged to have taken her life last weekend.

A student of the Chemical Engineering Department, Hikmat allegedly consumed two bottles of insecticide, Sniper, to terminate her life under unclear circumstance on Saturday. She was discovered in her room on Monday.

Her dead body was said to have been discovered by some of her coursemates when she missed a test on Monday.

The apprehensive mates had wondered where she was and decided to look for her at her lodge in the Aluu area of Rivers State.

After knocking at her door to no avail the security men and the police were invited only to discover her bloated remains when the door was forced open.

A 100-level student of the Faculty of Engineering, who identified herself only as Esther, said the deceased was always withdrawn, adding that she also barred friends from visiting her in her lodge.

She said: “Olaitan (Gbadamosi) was not talking to people before she died. I would say she was withdrawn; I thought her behaviour was due to her social status because she came from a wealthy family.

“I heard she did not allow friends to visit her in her room off campus and that was why her body was discovered two days after she committed the act; her face was already swollen and black.”

One of her flatmates, who identified herself only as Vera, noted that Hikmat was seen around 11pm on Saturday talking to some people in the lodge.

She said: “Ola (Gbadamosi) was one of the coolest and calmest girls in the lodge. On Saturday, she was seen around 11pm talking to some people.

“She stayed alone in her room. People in the lodge did not notice her absence on Sunday until her course mates came to look for her on Monday. They said she missed a test and that they had been trying her telephone line, which was not reachable. A few of them decided to check up on her.

“When they knocked on her door, there was no response. They alerted the security guards and tried all they could to make the door open, not knowing that she was dead.

“The security guards alerted the police and the emergency department of the university and when they arrived, they forced the door open. She was found dead. She was in the same clothes she wore on Saturday night.”

Police have confirmed the death, adding investigation was on to ascertain the cause of her death.

