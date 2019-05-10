We Arrested Naira Marley, Four Others Over Internet Fraud – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said on Friday that its Lagos Zonal office arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan), in connection with alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering.

The anti graft body said intelligence report linked them to cybercrime offences.

They were arrested along with Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

At the point of arrest, the Commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects, the EFCC said in a statement by its acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade.

They have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue, it said.

