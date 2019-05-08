You Are Not Above the Law, EFCC Replies Saraki

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has told the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, that he is not bigger than the law that he cannot be probed.

The commission was responding to Saraki’s statement that the probe was a witch hunt.

In a statement Wednesday, the anti graft commission slammed Saraki for trying to link the probe to his recent appointment at the International Human Rights Commission.

The commission said while it is Saraki’s prerogative to ventilate his views on the matter as he deems fit, “the Commission takes strong exception at the desperate attempt to cast a slur on its investigative activities by portraying Saraki as a victim of persecution.”

Furthermore, the commission said it finds the attempt by the Senate President to tie the inquest to his International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) appointment and his approaching life out of power as misleading, knowing too well that the background to our current inquiries reaches several years back.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC is obligated by law to enthrone probity and accountability in the governance space and has supremely pursued this duty without ill-will or malice against anyone.

“It is in the interest of the public, and for Saraki’s personal good, that he is not only above board, but be seen at all times to be so.

“Indeed, all the instances in which the EFCC have had cause to sleuth into his financial activities either as a former governor or President of the Senate were driven by overarching public interest and due process of the law.

“Against the background of the posse of indicting petitions and other evidence available to the EFCC, even Saraki will agree with the Commission that putting him through a legitimate forensic inquiry is the legitimate route to establish his integrity as a public servant.

“The distinguished Senate President has no need to fret so long as he has no skeletons in his cupboard.

“The Commission has a sacred mandate to rid the country of corruption and corrupt elements and restates its unflinching resolve to achieve these, no matter whose ox is gored”, the commission said.

