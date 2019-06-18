Breaking News

18 Killed in Fresh Attack on Zamfara Communities, Says Emir of Tsafe

by News Editor on | No comments
The Emir of Tsafe, Muhammad Bawa, disclosed on Friday that unknown gunmen killed 18 persons in some communities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State in fresh attacks.

The Emir told visiting House of Representatives member, representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Kabir Mai-Palace in Gusau, the state capital, that the rampaging gunmen invaded Bamamu, Danmale and Sako communities, Thursday evening and killed 18 persons, adding that they came with over 50 motorcycles shotting sporadically into the air.

Mai-Palace had visted the Emir’s palace to condole with him and entire people of the area over the attacks.

The Emir thanked the lawmaker for the visit and his concern for his people.

Mai-Palace had earlier described the attack as unfortunate and worrisome.

He said: “I had earlier visited general hospital, Tsafe to sympathise with the victims who are receiving treatment.

”Security is the major area I am giving priority to, it is very disheartening the way these bandits are attacking our communities.

“If I go back to Abuja, I am going raise these issues in the House with the aim of finding solutions to the problems.

“As a representative of the people, I don’t have any commitment beyond the interest of my people.

“l am also going to present this incident to the Governor, Muhammad Matawallen-Maradun.”

The lawmaker, however, urged the people of the state to remain calm and continue with prayers to seek Allah’s intervention to end the problem.

The lawmaker donated cash and 20 mattresses to the victims in the hospital and held close door meeting with Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tsafe Division.

