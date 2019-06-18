18 People Feared Killed in Sokoto by Bandits

No fewer than 18 people were said to have been killed by suspected bandits in Sokoto State.

The attack occurred in Rabah Local Government Area, eastern axis of Sokoto State.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, also left four others with lIfe threatening injuries.

Chairman, Zakkat and Endowment Commission and member, state committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Malam Lawal Maidoki, disclosed on Sunday that attack was carried out by unknown persons.

It was learnt the council Chairman and a team of joint security operatives have been to Rakumni, Tsage and Kalgo for rescue operation.

They are also said to be assembling the corpses for burial.

Attempts to get the Sokoto Police Command spokesperson, DSP Sadik Abubakar to confirm the occurrence of the incident failed.

Similar deadly attacks were carried out across 8 villages in Rabah local government last year with several people killed and displaced.

