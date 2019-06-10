Anita Police Commissioner Declares Police Sgt Who Killed Boy Wanted

The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Ene Okon, has declared one Sergeant Collins Akpugo, who allegedly shot and killed Chukwuikem Onuoha, wanted.

The Commissioner also added that a reward of N500, 000, awaits anyone with useful information about the fleeing policeman’s whereabouts.

Akpugo had on June 4, 2019, shot Onuoha to death at Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North Local Government Area, when the deceased reportedly asked him to dim the light of his vehicle.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Commissioner stated that Akpugo was declared wanted because the five days of grace given to him to surrender himself for Police disciplinary actions had elapsed.

The statement also added that the gun Akpugo allegedly used for the act has been recovered by the police investigating team where he abandoned it behind his fence in his Uturu country within the state.

