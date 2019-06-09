Bandits Kill 3 from Same Mother in Kastina

Bandits, once again struck in Kastina early Saturday as three men from the same mother were killed in Zaka village, Safana Local Government Area of the state.

Their corpses were brought to the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Kabir, later in the evening.

The aged mother of the victims accompanied the corpses to the palace.

Palace officials advised the sympathisers, who came with the corpses in two buses, to return the corpses to the village for burial.

The spokesman for the Katsina Emirate Council, Mallam Iro Bindawa, advised them to ask the district head of the village to write to the palace, detailing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bindawa said: “The emir sympathised with them and advised that the corpses be taken to the village for burial.”

The spokesman for the police in the state, SP Gambo Isah, also confirmed the incident.

He said the victims were attacked on their farm close to one of the camps of the bandits.

Isah said: “The victims are of the same mother. Four of them were on the farm when the bandits attacked them but one of them managed to escape.”

Also, a man arrested for his alleged involvement in banditry in Zamfara and Katsina states has reportedly confessed to have killed at least in various operations.

Musa Isuhu, 36, reportedly made the confession after his arrest on June 4.

Spokesman for the police in the state, Isah, said these in a statement.

The statement read in part: “During the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to have killed at least seven of his victims in various attacks carried out by his gang in Zamfara and Katsina communities.

“He confessed to have participated in the recent attack on Batsarin-Alhaji village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State

He also revealed that three alleged suppliers of food items to the bandits were arrested on Thursday.

He gave their names as Hamisu Yusuf (35), Mubarak Sani (30) and Habibu Yakubu (50) all of Dumburun village, Zurmi LGA of Zamfara.

