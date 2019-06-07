Breaking News

Buhari to Open EFCC’s Anti-corruption Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari, will on June 11, 2019 declare open the National Democracy Day Anti-corruption Summit, organised in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC), in collaboration with the Presidential Inauguration Planning Committee.

The summit themed: “Curbing Electoral Spending: A panacea to Public Corruption” will hold at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by 11 am.

President Buhari will feature alongside the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo; Liberia’s George Weah, and, Macky Sall of Senegal. The Nigerian president and his African counterparts would at the occasion further lend their voices against corruption.

The occasion will also feature paper presentation on the “Use of Public Funds in Election Litigation and the Integrity of the Judiciary” by retired Justice Ayo Salami, OFR, who embodies brilliance and judicial best practices.

Other paper presenters are Kagame, who will speak on “Electoral Spending, Voter Inducement and Public Corruption: an African Overview”; Professor Attahiru Jega, former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC will be speaking on “Curbing Electoral Spending and Voter Inducement in Nigeria: The Role of Regulatory and Law Enforcement Agencies”, while Prof. Patrice LO Lumumba will offer a “Review of Anti-corruption Strategy in Africa and the Way Forward.”

