Court Asks Kashamu to Pay DSS, NDLEA N50,000 Each

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday, awarded N50,000 each in favour of the Director-General, Department of State Service (DSS) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in a suit instituted by Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu is seeking to stop his extradition to the United States, to face drug-related charges.

Kashamu, who is Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, had in his suit labelled FHC/L/CS/930/2018, joined the following as respondents:

The Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, Director General, Department of State Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

He is urging the court to restrain the respondents and their agents from arresting or detaining him, in any manner whatsoever, or interfering with his right to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

In a ruling, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke gave the order following the absence of Kashamu’s lawyer, Mrs Ifeoma Esom.

Justice Aneke asked Mr O.Bajela who appeared and J.N. Sunday who appeared for the DSS and NDLEA if they had seen a letter from the plaintiff’s counsel, seeking adjournment over another case she had at the Court of Appeal.

Responding, they expressed dissatisfaction over the frequent adjournment, on the grounds that the case had been adjourned several times at the instance of the plaintiff.

He added that it was the case of the plaintiff and they ought to exhibit diligence.

Consequently, the third defence counsel urged the court to award a cost of N100,000 in its favour against the plaintiff.

In the same vein, fourth defence counsel also asked for a cost of N200,000 against the plaintiff.

Justice Aneke awarded a cost of N50,000 each in favour of the third and fourth defendants and adjourned the case until October 31 for hearing.

Aneke had taken arguments in the suit from respective parties and had reserved his judgment until April 29.

On April 29, the judgement could not be delivered in the suit as the period fell within the Easter vacation, and the court did not sit.

The matter was consequently, adjourned until May 10.

On May 10, the case was set down for hearing on June 6.

In a supporting affidavit, the applicant averred that by a newspaper publication, the Attorney General of the Federation was reported to have said that the U.S. Government had been told to make a fresh request for his extradition after the former proceedings were dismissed.

