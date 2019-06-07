Court Berates INEC, Orders It to Issue Okorocha with Certificate of Return

A Federal High Court on Friday ordered he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue with immediate effect certificate of return to former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, for the Imo West senatorial district.

The court said INEC has no legal justification to with hold the certificate of return and was wrong to have refused to issue Okorocha with the certificate being the lawful winner of the senatorial election conducted by INEC on February 23 this year.

He said the refusal of INEC to issue certificate of return was “unlawful, null and void.”

INEC had refused Okorocha the certificate on the ground that the returning officer caimed he was under ‘duress’ to announce Okorocha’s name as the senator elect for the Imo West senatorial district.

However, Okorocha, had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/296/2019, prayed the court to, among others, order INEC to issue him a certificate of return as the senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District.

Okorocha contended that INEC lacked the statutory powers to withhold his certificate of return, because he was validly elected to occupy the senatorial seat.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, agreed with the submission, saying INEC does not have the inherit power to stop the issuance of the certificate of return to a winner after an election.

On whether the court has jurisdiction to entertain the suit, Abang held, though it is a post election matter, the court has the ample jurisdiction to hear the matter, being that the action of NEC is an administrative decision.

Thus, he ruled that the court has the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

He said the questions formulated by the plaintiff did not contain issue of validity or non qualification of candidate to contest election or non validly election of candidate but administrative decision of the electoral body – the refusal to issue certificate of return – adding more so when the plaintiff has already been declared winner of the election.

The judge berated INEC for reverting to “self help”, saying it created unnecessary problem for the polity.

Abang said once an election has been held and winner declared, it is only the tribunal that can withdraw such certificate.

He said once a returning officer declares a candidate a winner, INEC has no lawful authority to with hold certificate of return. “Its action is not known to Electoral Act. Therefore INEC acted ultra vires.”

Abang held “once issuance of form ECA1 and a declaration made by returning officer, it is binding on INEC to issue certificate of return to the candidate. Once a candidate is declared a winner it is final, it can only be reviewed by the tribunal and not INEC.

“It is not lawful for INEC to take law into its hand, no law supports INEC. It cannot be the complainant, the judge in the same matter. It did not hear from the plaintiff to take a decision, INEC denied the plaintiff fair hearing in this matter.

According to Abang: ” No doubt, it’s post election dispute but it’s not every post election dispute you go to the tribunal to challenge. ”

In response to defendants’ submissions that only tribunal that adjudicate on post election matter, Abang said the instant case is not among the grounds that can be challenged at the tribunal, adding the plaintiff being a winner of the election, he cannot file counter claims at the tribunal, rather it is the loser that can file claims at the tribunal in the instant case.

He added that the tribunal has no business to go outside its core mandate as stated in section 138 (1A-D) of the Electoral Act.

“The tribunal does not have unlimited power to entertain all suits regarding post election matters,” Abang averred.

He said it is legally impossible for the Okorocha to seek redress at the tribunal being the winner of the election.

“The court has exclusive jurisdiction to hear the matter as against the submission of the defendants,” he said.

He said if the action of INEC is not checked, it will create crisis for the country.

The court thereafter ordered INEC to: “Forthwith publish and circulate name of Okorocha as senator elect; thereby order that forthwith INEC issue certificate of return to Okorocha

He awarded of N200, 000 against INEC and N100, 000 against each of the seven respondents in the case to serve as detterant.

