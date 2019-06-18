Breaking News

Court Jails Former Ado Ekiti LGA Chair 6 Months for Land Trespass

A former Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Taye Fasuba, was Tuesday jailed six months over land trespass.

An Ado Ekiti Magistrate’s court found Fasuba guilty on a three-count charge of unlawful trespass, unlawful damage, and breach of peace.

In her judgment, the Magistrate, Omolola Akosile, sentenced Fasuba to six months each on counts of unlawful trespass and damage but discharged him on breach of the peace.

Mrs Akosile held that both counts should run concurrently. She, however, gave the former LGA chairman an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

The prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 14, 2018, at Mofere area of Ado-Ekiti.

Mrs Ikebuilo said the defendant unlawfully entered into the two plots of land belonging to the complainant, Mrs Catherine Ashowo.

She said that the defendant maliciously damaged the complainant’s fence valued at N350,000.

“He conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace in a public place,” the prosecutor said.

Mrs Ikebuilo said the offences contravened Section 81, 451 and 249(d) of Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges

