Breaking News

Court Sentences Man to Death by Hanging for killing Girlfriend

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

One Muhammed Adamu has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his girlfriend, Hauwa Muhammad, 24.

A Yobe State High Court presided over by Justice A. Jauro, found him guilty of murder under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Jauro held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Hauwa was intentionally killed by the convict,

The Judge ruled: “By virtues of section 273 Criminal Procedural Code, when a person is sentenced to death, he be hanged by the neck to death.

“I, therefore, sentence you, Muhammed Adamu to die by hanging. May God have mercy on you”, said Jauro.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgment, defence counsel, Mr M. Dauda, said that he would carefully study the verdict and possibly file an appeal.

Also speaking to newsmen, the convict said, “I have been praying to God for the best judgment.

“I believe that it is the will of God for me and I believe this verdict is God’s choice. I wholeheartedly accept it”.

The Police in Yobe had arraigned Adamu on allegation that Adamu killed his girlfriend, Hauwa, on May 29, 2018, during an altercation.

Author: News Editor

8969 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Absence of Dasuki in Court Stalls His Trial
by
Tribunal Defers Ruling on Whether to Strike Out or Dismiss Atiku’s Petition
by
Lawan, Omo-Agege Emerge Senate President, Deputy Senate President

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Headlines »