Court Sentences Man to Death by Hanging for killing Girlfriend

One Muhammed Adamu has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his girlfriend, Hauwa Muhammad, 24.

A Yobe State High Court presided over by Justice A. Jauro, found him guilty of murder under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Jauro held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Hauwa was intentionally killed by the convict,

The Judge ruled: “By virtues of section 273 Criminal Procedural Code, when a person is sentenced to death, he be hanged by the neck to death.

“I, therefore, sentence you, Muhammed Adamu to die by hanging. May God have mercy on you”, said Jauro.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgment, defence counsel, Mr M. Dauda, said that he would carefully study the verdict and possibly file an appeal.

Also speaking to newsmen, the convict said, “I have been praying to God for the best judgment.

“I believe that it is the will of God for me and I believe this verdict is God’s choice. I wholeheartedly accept it”.

The Police in Yobe had arraigned Adamu on allegation that Adamu killed his girlfriend, Hauwa, on May 29, 2018, during an altercation.

