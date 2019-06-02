Crises in APC is Due to Lack of Capacity by Oshiomhole to Lead Political Party – Oyegun

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun came hard on the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, saying he lacked the capacity to lead a political party.

Chief Oyegun was reacting to Oshiomhole’s statement that he (Oyegun) was responsible for the current crises facing the party because he left booby traps for him (Oshiomhole) to inherit.

But Oyegun denied this, adding that the current crisis in the party arose as a result of the lack of capacity by Oshiomhole to lead a political party.

Oyegun, a former Governor of Edo State like Oshiomhole, who spoke through his Public Affairs Adviser, Chief Ray Morphy, said Comrade Oshiomhole was degrading and demarketing the part, rather than seek to bring more people on board, he is rather chasing people out of the party with his ‘agbero’ style of engagement.

He said: “That statement of Booby Traps is ludicrous and infantile , an attempt to drum up justification for the failings of the party under Oshiomhole chairmanship. Oshiomhole failed because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party.

“He lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party. He engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members. So, how does that constitute booby traps by Oyegun, the erstwhile chairman.

“Already, the Deputy National Chairman has confirmed that Oshiomhole runs the party with recourse to the NWC. He acts in direct opposite of decisions taken by NWC. No minutes of NWC meetings which in any event take place outside the party Secretariat.

“How would you not have crisis in states with the confusion that Oshiomhole created when he gave the states freedom to choose their methods of choosing candidates for elections. Much of the crisis in states arose out of sheer incapacity on the part of the current Chairman. How has this Oshiomhole incapacity become booby traps by Oyegun.

“Many party men were aghast at the unfairness and injustice meted them during the primaries process. Only a bad carpenter quarrels with his tools. Indeed Oshiomhole is degrading and demarketing the party, rather than seek to bring more people on board, he is rather chasing people out of the party with his agbero style of engagement,” Oyegun said

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

