Democracy Day: Buhari Names National Stadium, Abuja, After Late Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday renamed the Abuja National Stadium after the late acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (GCFR).

Buhari made the remark during the 2019 Democracy Day address at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Abiola had run for the presidency in 1993, but the election results were annulled by former military President, Ibrahim Babangida.

Buhari, on the 6th of June 2018 had also awarded Abiola posthumously with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), meant only for Presidents.

